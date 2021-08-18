The Part of Biden's Afghanistan Speech One Democrat Blasted as 'Utter BS'

Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton ripped President Biden’s speech to the nation about the fall of Afghanistan on Monday, calling one claim the commander in chief made “utter BS.”

In the remarks, Biden addressed concerns about the thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. government who are clamoring to leave.

“I know that there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghans — civilians sooner. Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier — still hopeful for their country,” Biden claimed. “Part of it was because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a crisis of confidence.”

But Moulton said that was “BS.”

“I mean, don’t tell me that Afghans don’t want to leave when there’s been a backlog of Special Immigrant Visa applications for over a decade,” the Massachusetts Democrat said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Don’t tell me they don’t want to leave when they’re literally clinging to airplanes to try to get out of this country. That was the single part of the president’s speech that I not only disagreed with but I thought was just utter BS.”

Other Democrats have spoken out about Biden’s speech, with one Afghan veteran saying he was “appalled” by the speech and the fact that the commander in chief lied to the American people in it.