Texas
VIP

Texas DFPS Confirms Gender Transition Surgery Is Child Abuse, But Some Say Response Doesn't Go Far Enough

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Texas DFPS Confirms Gender Transition Surgery Is Child Abuse, But Some Say Response Doesn't Go Far Enough

Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File

Parental rights are being stripped across the country, and one area where that's becoming increasingly—and alarmingly—common is on the topic of gender dysphoria and transitioning. Many school districts are actively keeping parents in the dark about how they're assisting kids in this regard. At the same time, however, we're also beginning to see GOP states push back, passing laws protecting children from gender-transition procedures.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to issue a determination on whether these transitioning procedures on children constitute abuse. His letter came after federal judges temporarily blocked a law in Arkansas banning gender-transition procedures on minors.

The answer, received Wednesday, was a resounding yes, but some argue it didn't go far enough. 

"Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse," Commissioner Masters' letter says. "This surgical procedure physically alters a child's genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children's bodies."

GOP gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines has also criticized Abbott for not doing enough on the issue.

"The letter Greg Abbott sent to DFPS today is one that he could have sent six years ago. He didn't. He also could have tasked the Texas Legislature with passing it. He hasn't. He also leaves open the ability for abusers to continue chemical castration and brainwashing—something his own political appointees are participating in. He won't stop them. This isn't leadership, it's craven political posturing," Huffines said in a statement.

"Greg Abbott must immediately task the Texas Legislature with outlawing not only genital mutilation, but also the brainwashing and chemical castration of Texas children. Texans deserve a governor who will fight against the radical Leftist sickos and end their war on children."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tucker Carlson's Epic Response to BLM Protesters Burning His Picture with the American Flag
Julio Rosas
Watch: Missouri AG Likens Vaccine Mandate Advocates to 'Tyrants'
Reagan McCarthy
What the Recent Shootings at Border Patrol Agents Says about the Current Immigration Crisis
VIP
Julio Rosas

Politifact Gets Disemboweled Over Ted Cruz Fact Check About Texas Democrats
Matt Vespa
Keystone Pipeline Worker Blasts Biden for Begging OPEC for More Oil
Katie Pavlich
Officials: 40 Percent of Illegal Immigrants Bussed to Texas Town Are COVID Positive
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular