Texas DFPS Confirms Gender Transition Surgery Is Child Abuse, But Some Say Response Doesn't Go Far Enough

Parental rights are being stripped across the country, and one area where that's becoming increasingly—and alarmingly—common is on the topic of gender dysphoria and transitioning. Many school districts are actively keeping parents in the dark about how they're assisting kids in this regard. At the same time, however, we're also beginning to see GOP states push back, passing laws protecting children from gender-transition procedures.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to issue a determination on whether these transitioning procedures on children constitute abuse. His letter came after federal judges temporarily blocked a law in Arkansas banning gender-transition procedures on minors.

The answer, received Wednesday, was a resounding yes, but some argue it didn't go far enough.

"Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse," Commissioner Masters' letter says. "This surgical procedure physically alters a child's genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children's bodies."

NEW: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirms: performing sex change/trans surgeries on children constitutes sex abuse. pic.twitter.com/7tiO9oyGPm — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 11, 2021

Reviewing @TexasDFPS letter to #GregAbbott: it classifies surgeries as abuse, but NOT chemical castration, hormone blockers and perverse counseling designed to dislodge biological gender. MUCH more needed. Time to give this to #TXlege #specialsession https://t.co/4jnNbqhD8Y — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 11, 2021

GOP gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines has also criticized Abbott for not doing enough on the issue.

"The letter Greg Abbott sent to DFPS today is one that he could have sent six years ago. He didn't. He also could have tasked the Texas Legislature with passing it. He hasn't. He also leaves open the ability for abusers to continue chemical castration and brainwashing—something his own political appointees are participating in. He won't stop them. This isn't leadership, it's craven political posturing," Huffines said in a statement.

"Greg Abbott must immediately task the Texas Legislature with outlawing not only genital mutilation, but also the brainwashing and chemical castration of Texas children. Texans deserve a governor who will fight against the radical Leftist sickos and end their war on children."

Official statement from Don Huffines: pic.twitter.com/bxOLBAMsOL — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) August 11, 2021