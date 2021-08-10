Finally, a Company That's Pro-America and Has the Most Incredible Ad to Prove It

If you're tired of woke companies that are more interested in denigrating America, its history and traditional values than celebrating the country's freedoms and opportunities, look no further than We the People wine.

The US-based company has made a splash on social media for an ad that's quite frankly better than most political ads during the height of election seasons.

"In 1776, American Patriots changed the course of history with 'We the People,' the ad's description states. "In 2021, we're being called to fight for our nation once again. And we'll win with the same three words… We the People."

Featuring a Ronald Reagan speech noting that "things have changed" in America, the former president then questions if we're "doing a good enough job teaching our children what America is and what she represents."

As he says this, scenes from the riots, critical race theory training, drag queen story hour, and the toppling of statues are played.

"I'm warning of an eradication of the American memory that could result in an erosion of the American spirit," Reagan says to scenes of burning NYPD vehicles and defund the police rhetoric. "If we forget what we did we won’t know who we are. We’ve got to do a better job of getting across that America is freedom. And freedom is special and rare."

Reagan’s speech continues, "As long as we remember our first principles and believe in ourselves, the future will always be ours."

Our nation and our freedom is under attack from fellow Americans. THEY claim America was “never great.” THEY demand we fall in line and stay silent.



WE the People beg to differ… and we’re here to celebrate, defend, and fight for our freedom with “We the People Wines.” pic.twitter.com/PPi8HdOqOr — We The People Wine (@WeThePeopleWine) August 4, 2021

At just under two minutes, the full ad is incredible and well worth watching in its entirety.

Speaking to Fox News about the company, CEO Ryan Coyne said they wanted to build a brand that celebrated American exceptionalism.

"Free people, free markets, free speech - all the values we think are under attack by woke culture. We think we did a pretty good job of illustrating that [through the ad]," Coyne said.

"What brings people together more than raising a toast of and to We the People?" he added.