Rashida Tlaib Blasted Over Hypocrisy During Large Indoor Gathering

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is being called out for partying maskless at a wedding in Michigan on Sunday, ignoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing face coverings indoors in areas of high transmission. 

The wedding took place in Wayne County, where there is a “substantial” level of community transmission, according to the CDC. 

Earlier on Sunday, the progressive lawmaker called out Sen. Rand Paul’s video message to “resist” more “anti-science” Covid-19 mandates.

"The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again," Tlaib tweeted. "People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

Tlaib is just the latest example of Democrats living their lives while the rest of the American population is again forced to mask up, show their papers, and have their private property rights attacked. 

Speaking of Barack Obama's massive birthday bash over the weekend, Fox News's Tucker Carlson observed it looked like it took place in 2019.

"There’s a global pandemic out there, as you may have heard about it. And it’s getting worse. The CDC tells us that the so-called  'delta variant' is so dangerous that we can no longer have civil liberties in America. Private property rights have been suspended. It happened last week. Our children must wear masks at school. Again. We shouldn’t be allowed to go to dinner, or fly on airplanes, or have a job without first displaying our new vaccine passports. And, Barack Obama supports all of that. He is for all of the restrictions. But that doesn’t mean he wants to live under those restrictions," Carlson said. 

"On Saturday, Obama’s guests didn’t have to show their papers to get into the party," he continued. "Unlike CNN employees, they didn’t have to prove they were vaccinated. Unlike your kids, they didn’t have to wear masks. It was like 2019 at Barack Obama’s house — like the whole pandemic thing never happened." 

That's why Sen. Rand Paul called on Americans to continue standing up and resist the new mandates from "petty tyrants and bureaucrats."

