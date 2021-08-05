Richard Trumka

Breaking: AFL-CIO Boss Richard Trumka Has Died

Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO labor union, died unexpectedly Thursday, the union said.

“The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today. Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement," AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. "He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor that working Americans "lost a fierce warrior."

"Just yesterday, Rich was lending his support to the striking miners in Alabama," he added. 

Trumka oversaw a union with more than 12.5 million members, according to the AFL-CIO’s website.

The son and grandson of coal miners, Trumka grew up in the small southeast Pennsylvania town of Nemacolin, where he worked as a coal miner while attending Penn State University.

A longtime labor leader, Trumka was elected in 1982 at age 33 as the youngest president of the United Mine Workers of America.

There, he led a successful strike against the Pittston Coal Company, which tried to avoid paying into an industrywide health and pension fund, the union’s website said. (AP)

Tributes from Democrats poured in following the news of Trumka's death.

“Rich's story is the American story - he was the son and grandson of Italian and Polish immigrants and began his career mining coal," Sen. Joe Manchin said. "He never forgot where he came from. He dedicated the rest of his career to fighting for America’s working men and women. He was a fierce advocate for working people and a truly decent man."

“Richard Trumka dedicated his life to the labor movement and the right to organize,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Richard’s leadership transcended a single movement, as he fought with principle and persistence to defend the dignity of every person.”

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.

