New Survey Destroys the Left's Narrative About Voter ID

Democrats claim voter ID laws are discriminatory, racist, and a form of voter suppression, but those arguments don’t hold up when looking at a new Rasmussen survey on the topic.

According to the poll, which was published Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of voters—74 percent—support voter ID requirements. Importantly, minority voters, the ones Democrats claim are most affected by the laws, are strongly supportive.

Among the most interesting [results] is that 72% of black likely voters and 79% of those who are neither white nor black support photo voter IDs. Indeed, support among whites and blacks is virtually identical. Regarding the claim that voter IDs discriminate again, the poor and least educated show the highest levels of support: 79% of those who attended high school but didn’t graduate, and 78% of those earning less than $30,000 per year. Even a plurality of Democrats (61%), liberals (48%), those who strongly approve of Biden (54%), and those who think that it is “not at all important” support photo voter IDs (48%). The only groups that don’t support it are those who believe that preventing cheating in elections is “not very important” (23%) and those who are “unsure” of their level of education (28%). By a wide margin, likely voters suspect the motives of those who oppose photo voter IDs, with 42% of likely voters saying that they “strongly agree” and another 18% “somewhat agree” that “opponents of requiring a photo ID to vote just want to make it easy to cheat in elections.” Only 19% strongly disagree or 10% somewhat disagree with the statement. Even voters in heavily Democratic groups are suspicious of the motives: a majority of blacks (63%), other race (61%), Democrats (50%), those earning less than $30,000 (50%), and those who attended high school but didn’t graduate (61%). (Crime Prevention Research Center)

"How important is it to prevent cheating in elections?"



Very % + Somewhat % = Total Important %



White: 81% + 9% = 90%

Black: 68% + 19% = 87%

Oth Non-White: 79% + 10% = 89%

Dem: 69% + 17% = 86%

Unaffil: 81% + 7% = 88%

GOP: 88% + 6% = 94%

All Voters: 79% + 11% = 90% https://t.co/FoxEWZ8CsW — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 4, 2021