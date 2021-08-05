Majority of NY Assembly Ready to Impeach Cuomo If He Doesn't Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been defiant in the wake of an explosive state attorney general report finding that he sexually harassed women, a violation of state and federal law. Thus far he has declined to resign, but if he continues to refuse even amid mounting pressure, a majority of the New York state assembly members are ready to begin impeachment proceedings.

According to the Associated Press, at least 86 out of 150 Assembly members have indicated they back removing Cuomo. Only a simple majority is required to begin impeachment proceedings.

Assembly Democrats, who lead the chamber, debated virtually for hours Tuesday about whether to impeach the governor now, wait to see whether he resigns, or give the Judiciary Committee time to wrap up its wide-ranging investigation into topics from sexual misconduct to the Cuomo administration’s months-long obfuscation of the total number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. At least 40 Democrats back starting impeachment proceedings if Cuomo doesn’t leave on his own. […] The 150-member Assembly would need 76 votes to impeach Cuomo and send articles of impeachment to the Senate. The Assembly includes 106 Democrats, 43 Republicans and one Independent. (AP)

When people ask me how Democratic legislators in Albany actually feel about Andrew Cuomo, I guess I now have this statement to refer to... pic.twitter.com/wbf0Dcmox9 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 4, 2021