RNC Launches Texas Ad Taking on Democrats' Lies About Voter ID

Texas's voting bill has taken center stage in the nationwide battle over election reform efforts. President Biden has claimed "we're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War," assuring Americans "that's not hyperbole." He claimed the Republican bill in Texas will make voting "so hard and inconvenient that they hope people don't vote at all."

Texas state lawmakers who fled the state to block the legislation see themselves as heroes of democracy while claiming Republicans are the ones "[stripping] away the rights of my constituents to vote."

Now, the Republican National Committee is taking on Democrats' lies with a new ad that will air in Austin, Texas, focusing on voter ID.

In the 30-second spot, former Georgia State Rep. Melvin Everson blasts Democrats for lying about voter ID laws.

"I'm Melvin Everson, says it right here," he says, showing an ID, which he notes is used for flying, driving, and grabbing tickets to a baseball game.

"It proves I am who I say I am," he continues. "But Democrats say Black folks like me don't know how to get one of these. The truth is they think this stops them from winning an election. That is what Democrats really care about."

Texas Democrats’ trip to DC has been a disaster and political stunt from the start.



They are trying to spread misinformation about election integrity, while the truth is Americans overwhelmingly support voter ID and other commonsense voting laws. pic.twitter.com/LdiyFguvhN — GOP (@GOP) July 21, 2021

"Texas Democrats' trip to D.C. has been a disaster, from their superspreader events to lying about proposed election integrity reforms which the American people widely support," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Democrats' opposition to commonsense voter ID shows just how out-of-touch they are and further proves their lies and hysterics are merely a show to justify a federal takeover of our elections. While Democrats launch dishonest theatrics, Republicans will continue our comprehensive efforts to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

According to RNC polling, voters overwhelmingly support voter ID measures.