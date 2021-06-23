Iowa

Iowa Public Schools Teach MAGA Is Type of 'Covert White Supremacy'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Jun 23, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Matt York, File

Iowa teachers were subjected to mandatory training from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency that categorized the phrase “Make America Great Again” as one example of “covert white supremacy,” leaked documents show.

Other examples of “covert white supremacy” include Columbus Day, U.S. immigration law, and a denial of white privilege.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson posted the slides on Twitter, showing what he called a “rock solid, real world application of Critical Race Theory being used as a *political* weapon to target Republicans.”

“This is NOT education,” he added. “It is naked political vengeance using the state education system and our children’s educators. This training is CRT in practice.”

The presentation also points teachers to CRT proponents Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi for “deeper understanding.” Those authors are also on their recommended reading list.

Iowa recently banned CRT in public schools, making this presentation illegal. At the time the presentation was given, however, the bill was making its way through the legislature. Any further teaching would break the law.

In a statement to Johnson, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the presentation “indoctrination not education.”

This is “exactly why I took action to ban teaching divisive concepts and critical race theory in Iowa schools. Kids need to be taught how to think and not what to think," she added. 

