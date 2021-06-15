Joe Biden's Notecard Was Caught on Camera...And It's a 'Reminder That TDS Is Very Real'

You don't have to follow politics to notice that when President Biden speaks, he's not exactly on top of his game. He makes a lot of "gaffes," rambles, appears confused a lot, and has publicly said (on more than one occasion) that he'll get in trouble for taking unplanned questions from reporters.

Now, thanks to footage from a press conference in England on Sunday, we see that Biden needs notes to remind him to blame Donald Trump.

On his "DOJ Talking Points" card, Biden is told in the portions visible to the camera:

"Trump abused power/Trump DOJ out of control.

"Now we have to clean it up.

"I've made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values and principles and priorities—not Donald Trump's."

Critics called it "pathetic."

Joe Biden needs a flash card to remind him that he thinks everything is Trump’s fault.



How pathetic. pic.twitter.com/5SRHUDf7z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2021