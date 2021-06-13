Joe Biden

Biden Again Says He’ll ‘Be in Trouble’ For Answering Unplanned Reporter Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking during a press conference at the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom Sunday, President Joe Biden again made remarks about "getting in trouble" for calling on reporters not listed on a pre-approved list compiled by his communications team. 

"I'm sorry, I'm going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way," Biden said. "I'm going to get in trouble with my pre...my staff. Yeah, go ahead. But pretend that I didn't answer you."

During a recent CNN podcast interview, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she urges Biden not take unplanned or impromptu questions. 

“That is not something we recommend,” she said. “In fact, a lot of times we say don't take questions." 

Meanwhile, during a meeting Sunday afternoon President Biden was corrected multiple times by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after repeatedly introducing the President of South Africa. 

 

