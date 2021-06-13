Biden Again Says He’ll ‘Be in Trouble’ For Answering Unplanned Reporter Questions

Speaking during a press conference at the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom Sunday, President Joe Biden again made remarks about "getting in trouble" for calling on reporters not listed on a pre-approved list compiled by his communications team.

"I'm sorry, I'm going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way," Biden said. "I'm going to get in trouble with my pre...my staff. Yeah, go ahead. But pretend that I didn't answer you."

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Why does Joe Biden say he’ll be “in trouble” with his staff if he doesn’t call on reporters in precisely the order they’ve set up? What difference does it make unless the questions have been pre-submitted? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 13, 202

During a recent CNN podcast interview, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she urges Biden not take unplanned or impromptu questions.

“That is not something we recommend,” she said. “In fact, a lot of times we say don't take questions."

Meanwhile, during a meeting Sunday afternoon President Biden was corrected multiple times by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after repeatedly introducing the President of South Africa.