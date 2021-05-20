Phil Murphy Has to Be Joking with This Vax 'Incentive'

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pulling out all the stops in an effort to reach his goal of having 4.7 million fully vaccinated residents by the end of June. On Wednesday, he announced new incentives, but one of them is unlikely to convince vaccine-hesitant individuals to come forward.

A free glass of wine may sound appealing to some, a State Parks Vax Pass to provide free access to New Jersey's 51 state parks might encourage others. But Murphy is throwing in one more perk—a chance to win a dinner with him and First Lady Tammy Murphy at one of the governor's residences in Princeton or Island Beach State Park.