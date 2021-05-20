New Jersey
Phil Murphy Has to Be Joking with This Vax 'Incentive'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pulling out all the stops in an effort to reach his goal of having 4.7 million fully vaccinated residents by the end of June. On Wednesday, he announced new incentives, but one of them is unlikely to convince vaccine-hesitant individuals to come forward. 

A free glass of wine may sound appealing to some, a State Parks Vax Pass to provide free access to New Jersey's 51 state parks might encourage others. But Murphy is throwing in one more perk—a chance to win a dinner with him and First Lady Tammy Murphy at one of the governor's residences in Princeton or Island Beach State Park. 

"Millions of New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves and received a vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, but there is still much work to be done in order to reach our goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jersey adults by June 30," Murphy said Wednesday. "In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Garden State Wine Growers Association, we are giving New Jerseyans more reasons to step up and visit one of our 1,700 vaccination sites to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. We are determined to reach our vaccination goals and make this the best Jersey summer yet."

Social media users didn't find the prospect very compelling. 

Most Popular