Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Reportedly Has a Very Questionable Way of Granting Interviews

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reaches the halfway point of her first term in office, some journalists are alleging she grants interviews based on race.

"As @chicagosmayor reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists," tweeted NBC 5 Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

Though a couple local reporters confirmed Ahern’s claim, Lightfoot was interviewed Monday by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, raising questions about when and if such a standard is applied.

"I was told the same thing," WTTW Chicago Tonight anchor and correspondent Paris Schutz said in response.

"I can confirm," added Chicago politics reporter Heather Cherone.

Critics blasted Lightfoot in response to Ahern's claim.

