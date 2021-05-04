McCarthy Explains What He's Hearing From GOP Reps About Cheney's Ability to Serve in Leadership Role

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged GOP members of Congress have expressed concerns over Rep. Liz Cheney’s ability to continue in her leadership position as the No. 3 Republican.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made,” McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as Conference Chair, to carry out the message.”

Despite ongoing criticisms of Cheney from some Republicans, she managed to withstand a push to remove her from her leadership role earlier this year.

In February, 145 members voted in a secret ballot to keep her in the position while 61 Republicans wanted her out.

In addition to her vote to impeach former President Trump, the Wyoming Republican has continued to speak out against the 45th president, arguing he should play no role in the future of the Republican Party.

In the interview with Fox News, McCarthy stressed the need for party unity going forward.

“We all need to be working as one, if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy added. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward, combating Joe Biden.”

Later Tuesday, Cheney's spokesman Jeremy Adler pushed back on the minority leader's comments.

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6," he said, according to Politico. "Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”