cats
VIP

Friday Fun: Cat Has the Perfect Reaction to Owner Stating Preferred Pronouns

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Friday Fun: Cat Has the Perfect Reaction to Owner Stating Preferred Pronouns

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Some of you may have already been in a situation where a person has introduced themselves to you and also given their pronouns; others may not have experienced it firsthand but are well aware that’s it’s considered an unforgivable sin in schools, progressive corporations, and liberal circles to incorrectly refer to a person’s preferred pronouns, regardless of biological gender. Actually, to the Left, misusing someone’s pronoun is tantamount to “abuse.” 

To quote Bill Maher, Americans have become a silly people. So it’s nice to see some pushback to this nonsense, even if it’s from a cat. 

Happy Friday, everyone. 

GOP Senator Has an Idea to Match Democrats' DC Statehood 'Power Grab'
Reagan McCarthy
NYT Columnist Argues Mass Rioting, Looting Last Summer Was Just Something Republicans 'Believe' Happened
Leah Barkoukis
What Virginia Schools Will Be Changing About Math Curriculum...All in the Name of Equity
Leah Barkoukis
Chauvin Trial Juror Says She Feared Intimidation at Her Home, Riots If Verdict Wasn't Accepted
Katie Pavlich
CNN's Lemon and Cuomo Aren't Backing Down From Their Sensible Take on Ohio Shooting
Matt Vespa

Firearms Reporter Brings Clarity to the 'Why Can't We Shoot People in the Legs' Debate
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular