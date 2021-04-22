DeSantis Lists Top Agenda Items If He Were President Today

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named what some of his priorities would be if he were president right now, and unlike the current commander in chief, he’d put reining in illegal immigration at the top of his list.

“If you somehow got appointed president this afternoon what would your priorities be?” Fox News’s Tucker Carlson asked.

“I would secure the border, first of all,” he replied. “This is created because of what Biden did.”

While he said President Trump “had it right” on many immigration issues, DeSantis vowed to go further.

“We banned sanctuary cities in Florida when I became governor, we did E-Verify for the first time ever, fought the business lobby to do that,” the governor told Carlson. “I would fight for those policies on the federal level as well, because we’ve got to get this immigration situation under control.”

He also pointed to the problems of bureaucracy, which he said “we’ve allowed to fester for years and years.”

“I think it’s at the point now where even if a Republican wins the election the other party still maintains control of the apparatus of the executive branch and that can’t be the way this goes—you go in, you have the ability to implement the agenda.”

Carlson wondered how a Republican could ever win a national election again if H.R. 1 is passed.

“I don’t think those changes are going to pass muster,” he said, adding that Florida would never abide by it. “I think it’s unconstitutional … it would immediately be challenged in court.”