Yahoo News Publishes 'Bizarre Screed' About Racially-motivated Violence. You Can Guess What's to Blame.

Yahoo! News is being excoriated for publishing a “bizarre screed” claiming that even when black people attack Asians, the root cause is actually white supremacy.

The post titled “White supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US,” was written by Jennifer Ho, a professor of Asian American Studies at the University of Colorado – Boulder. Not surprisingly, Ho identifies herself as a professor of Critical Race Theory on her private Twitter profile.

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey called the “bizarre screed” out for what it is, while others labeled it “CCP propaganda,” and "pathological delusion."

Not only that, she argues that literally any racially-motivated crime in the United States is necessarily caused by "white supremacy," regardless of the race of the perpetrator/victim involved — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 9, 2021

"When a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy." Ain't no propaganda like CCP propaganda. https://t.co/8pBKwIQZWl — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021