Leo Terrell Blasts Dems Who Passed Covid Relief Bill: 'You Are Racist'

Posted: Mar 16, 2021 8:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted funding in the American Rescue Plan that gives aid to black and minority farmers, arguing Democrats have “turned racism upside down.”

“As a civil rights attorney, for my entire life, I fought for equality and what the Democrats have done with this bill, they have turned the farming industry — I want everyone of your viewers to understand what happened. If you’re white and you need financial help and you’re a farmer, you don’t get it. Not because you don’t need the help, but because of skin color,” Terrell told Fox News' Sean Hannity. “That is racist, it’s unfair, it’s what we fought against for hundreds of years.”

 He said Democrats are the ones “who talk a good game about equality,” but they’re the “racists.”

Terrell argued the $1.9 trillion legislation is unconstitutional and should be challenged.

“It violates the equal protection and my heart goes out to farmers regardless of color because they are discriminated against. When did the farm industry become a source of racial discrimination?” he wondered. 

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has characterized this funding as “reparations.”

“In this bill, if you’re a farmer, your loan will be forgiven up to 120 percent … if you’re African American, some other minority,” Graham recently told Fox News. “But if you’re a white person … no forgiveness.

