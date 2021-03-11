Democrats

'Written in Hell by the Devil Himself': The Bill Mike Lee Warns Will Cement Democratic Rule for Decades

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) blasted the Democrats’ election reform bill on Wednesday, arguing the legislation will allow them to stay in power for decades.

“I think I disagree with every single word in H.R.1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and’ and ‘the.’ Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the Devil himself,” the Republican told Fox News. 

The For the People Act centralizes power, he said, allowing the federal government to make decisions it “really has no business making.”

Though elections have always been carried out at the local and state level, Lee said the reason Democrats want to concentrate power in Washington, D.C. is “in an effort to ensure an institutional revolutionary Democratic Party of sorts, one that can remain in power for many decades to come.” 

He also called the bill “wildly unconstitutional” and said “bad things are going to happen” if power is taken away from states and centralized in D.C. 

Most Popular