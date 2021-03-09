Things You Can't Unsee — The Brian Stelter Edition

Working from home comes with a unique set of challenges but also has some perks. One of them for many people is not having to get into work attire by the time you sign on for the day, or ever. Others, like those in television, have shown glimpses of their business-on-the-top-party-on-the-bottom looks. But some have taken this a bit too far, like ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, who appeared on "Good Morning America" sans pants.

This quarantine is already affecting my vision, nobody sees something strange at the end? Or am I the only one who sees reporter Will Reeve without pants! pic.twitter.com/J9DDIRB6CF

During a segment about what TV personalities have gone through during the pandemic in makeshift home studios, CNN’s Brian Stelter said "embarrassing moments [like Reeve's] are humanizing."

Then things got a little strange, as the "Reliable Sources" host said he could "relate."

"This was me live on CNN with just two minutes notice talking to Wolf Blitzer about Trump's Twitter account being banned," he told viewers, showing a video of him with a blazer on top but no pants on the bottom.

Needless to say, the clip was met with mixed reactions.

why would Stelter air this clip of him doing a live shot without pants on his own show? pic.twitter.com/uiR9Y65aMm — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) March 7, 2021

Because he’s not a journalist. https://t.co/iCzCrwuKs5 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 9, 2021

OMG, @brianstelter ! I thought this segment was hysterical! Such a nice touch to see the ways in which we can find humor in the quirky events that come our way. Thank you for what you do. https://t.co/gdi9QUh8Dq — @drrobindvm (@DrRobinDVM) March 9, 2021

Stelter took time to respond to Fox News' Sean Hannity, who joked he was "traumatized" by the image and argued it was not worth a news story, even though he made it one.

Poor Hannity, "traumatized" by the sight of me wearing shorts during a breaking news live shot from home. For the rest of you, check out my entire report about pandemic-era TV news from home: https://t.co/hd7eNXSouE pic.twitter.com/h637J0zQQN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 9, 2021