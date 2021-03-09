progressivism
Things You Can't Unsee — The Brian Stelter Edition

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 09, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Working from home comes with a unique set of challenges but also has some perks. One of them for many people is not having to get into work attire by the time you sign on for the day, or ever. Others, like those in television, have shown glimpses of their business-on-the-top-party-on-the-bottom looks. But some have taken this a bit too far, like ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, who appeared on "Good Morning America" sans pants.

During a segment about what TV personalities have gone through during the pandemic in makeshift home studios, CNN’s Brian Stelter said "embarrassing moments [like Reeve's] are humanizing."

Then things got a little strange, as the "Reliable Sources" host said he could "relate."

"This was me live on CNN with just two minutes notice talking to Wolf Blitzer about Trump's Twitter account being banned," he told viewers, showing a video of him with a blazer on top but no pants on the bottom. 

Needless to say, the clip was met with mixed reactions.

Stelter took time to respond to Fox News' Sean Hannity, who joked he was "traumatized" by the image and argued it was not worth a news story, even though he made it one.

Most Popular