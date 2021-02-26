equality act

These Republicans Voted for the Radical Equality Act

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 7:00 AM
These Republicans Voted for the Radical Equality Act

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Equality Act, which critics argue is the “greatest threat to religious liberty,” passed the House of Representatives Thursday, 224-206. Every Democrat supported the legislation along with three Republicans.

Reps. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., joined Democrats in passing the bill, which adds sex, gender identity and sexual orientation to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

In addition to eroding women’s rights and gutting religious freedom, The Equality Act strips healthcare workers of their conscience protections as it relates to sex reassignment surgery, hormone treatment, and abortion, and would force taxpayers to fund abortions. 

While Katko argued the legislation helps "stand firmly against discrimination," his Republican colleagues disagreed.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas and other GOP lawmakers slammed the legislation and vowed to continue fighting it. 

“This body being led by Democrats is trampling the rights of the people in the name of ‘equality,’ in the false name of ‘equality,’” he said. “Our federalist system allows us to agree to disagree, and we should be able to do that. But if this Democratic Congress, and if the Democratic leadership, and if this White House continues to trample the rights of the people of the United States, then it is they who will be destroying this Union.”

He continued: “We are going to keep fighting it in the courts and beyond, but most importantly, through free will as American citizens and our right to live free and to alter this government as necessary if they continue to trample our rights.”

The bill is expected to have a difficult time passing the Senate. 

