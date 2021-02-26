These Republicans Voted for the Radical Equality Act

The Equality Act, which critics argue is the “greatest threat to religious liberty,” passed the House of Representatives Thursday, 224-206. Every Democrat supported the legislation along with three Republicans.

Reps. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., joined Democrats in passing the bill, which adds sex, gender identity and sexual orientation to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

In addition to eroding women’s rights and gutting religious freedom, The Equality Act strips healthcare workers of their conscience protections as it relates to sex reassignment surgery, hormone treatment, and abortion, and would force taxpayers to fund abortions.

And I really mean gaslight. The architects of the bill will punish those who acknowledge biological sex. At the same time, they claim it helps EQUALIZE gender, when instead, it erases gender... & the gender that needs security and privacy in a unique way, WOMEN, will suffer most. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 25, 2021

This legislation is NOT about helping those who identify as trans. It's about forcing lies onto an entire nation & punishing those who want to live in the truth. It has far-reaching consequences– for women, medical workers, for teachers, for children, for preborn babies. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 25, 2021

Plenty of critics have pointed out how the Equality Act tramples on women’s rights. But it’s also an effort to mandate government-funded abortion and require health-care workers to participate in abortion regardless of conscience. My latest at @NRO: https://t.co/jsFvXlwwuU — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2021

BREAKING: House Democrats passed the Equality Act 224-206 that would create a "right" to kill babies in abortions and force Americans to pay for abortions. But polls show a majority of Americans are pro-life and most Americans oppose tax-funded abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 25, 2021

While Katko argued the legislation helps "stand firmly against discrimination," his Republican colleagues disagreed.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas and other GOP lawmakers slammed the legislation and vowed to continue fighting it.

“This body being led by Democrats is trampling the rights of the people in the name of ‘equality,’ in the false name of ‘equality,’” he said. “Our federalist system allows us to agree to disagree, and we should be able to do that. But if this Democratic Congress, and if the Democratic leadership, and if this White House continues to trample the rights of the people of the United States, then it is they who will be destroying this Union.”

He continued: “We are going to keep fighting it in the courts and beyond, but most importantly, through free will as American citizens and our right to live free and to alter this government as necessary if they continue to trample our rights.”

The Democrats’ so-called "Equality Act" is an unprecedented assault on the inalienable rights of every American.



This bill will undermine women's rights, strip parental rights, gut religious freedom, and open a Pandora's Box of a universal right to abortion.



My Floor speech ?? pic.twitter.com/Oac8kHlkz9 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) February 25, 2021

The bill is expected to have a difficult time passing the Senate.