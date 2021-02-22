Books
Amazon Removes Book Critiquing Transgender Movement, But Is OK with These Other Titles

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Feb 22, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

There are few topics more off-limits to Amazon than anything critical of transgenderism. Author Abigail Shrier learned this lesson firsthand when Regnery, her publisher, was not allowed to run sponsored ads for her book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.” But now, Amazon has set its sights far more aggressively on another author of a bestselling book on the topic.

Originally published in 2018, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” by Ryan Anderson, a former Heritage Foundation research fellow and current Ethics and Public Policy Center president, has been pulled by the online retail giant.

“I hope you’ve already bought your copy, cause Amazon just removed my book 'When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment' from their cyber shelves.... my other four books are still available (for now),” Anderson tweeted, noting that it had been a bestseller on Amazon and the Washington Post. He added that it’s still available at Barnes and Noble, but there’s no guarantee how long it will still be there.

The move was widely criticized, with many pointing out that Amazon carries much more controversial books.

