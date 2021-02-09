Hypocrisy

Tampa Mayor's Hypocrisy Brought Up After She Said Police Will 'Identify' Maskless Super Bowl Fans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

After Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that maskless Super Bowl fans will be “identified” by law enforcement, some on Twitter were quick to respond with photos of her hypocrisy.  

“Everyone knows that simply wearing a mask dramatically reduces the spread of Covid-19, and I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were compliant,” she said at a press conference on Monday. "We had tens of thousands of people all over the city, downtown, out by the stadium...and very very few incidents. So I'm proud of our community but those few bad actors will be identified and the Tampa Police Department will handle it."

Social media users pointed out, however, that the Democrat hasn’t always been keen on mask-wearing in public. 


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off criticism that he wasn't wearing a mask during the game by casually pointing out there's no way he could drink a beer with one on. 

