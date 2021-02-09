Tampa Mayor's Hypocrisy Brought Up After She Said Police Will 'Identify' Maskless Super Bowl Fans

After Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that maskless Super Bowl fans will be “identified” by law enforcement, some on Twitter were quick to respond with photos of her hypocrisy.

“Everyone knows that simply wearing a mask dramatically reduces the spread of Covid-19, and I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were compliant,” she said at a press conference on Monday. "We had tens of thousands of people all over the city, downtown, out by the stadium...and very very few incidents. So I'm proud of our community but those few bad actors will be identified and the Tampa Police Department will handle it."

Social media users pointed out, however, that the Democrat hasn’t always been keen on mask-wearing in public.

But it's OK to NOT wear a mask at a Tampa Bay Lightning game?



To set the example to Floridians, will Mayor @JaneCastor be nominating herself as "identified" and then be "handled" "by law enforcement"?



C'mon, Mayor set the example - BE the example ?



What say you @fdlepio? pic.twitter.com/v2UhJBNz39 — Jane Bailey (AcadiaU MtA)???????? (@peakpilot) February 9, 2021

It was taken during one of her own city mask mandates. Also this was from October 10th, also under mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/38etZy2cnT — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 9, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off criticism that he wasn't wearing a mask during the game by casually pointing out there's no way he could drink a beer with one on.