Watch: All the Times the Highest Paid Federal Employee Has Flip-flopped on Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is reportedly the highest paid federal employee, according to Forbes, but his “expertise” has been called into question a number of times since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, as the chief medical adviser to the president has flip-flopped on a number of issues.

Grabien compiled statements from Fauci over the last year taking different positions on the threat from the coronavirus, masks, social distancing, school closures, T-cell immunity, and double masking.

While Fauci did say after some of his comments that “this could change,” or noted what he was saying applied “at this time,” if he wasn’t certain, it’s better to not state a position at all.

If, for example, there’s “no data that indicates that [double masking] is going to make a difference,” don’t call double masking “common sense” in a different interview.

It should also be noted that one of his first "flip-flops" on mask-wearing, when he said in early March “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask" because while it "might make people feel a little bit better ... it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is," he later admitted he intentionally misled the public because there was a shortage for healthcare workers.

It's no wonder so many Americans are confused over what to believe about the coronavirus and all the health and safety precautions the so-called experts have been preaching for the last year.