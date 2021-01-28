Tucker Carlson

'Malignant Buffoon': Carlson Sounds Off on Fauci Over Changing Mask Recommendation Yet Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 8:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Malignant Buffoon': Carlson Sounds Off on Fauci Over Changing Mask Recommendation Yet Again

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday over the various positions he’s taken on masks in the past year as a means of helping prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Fauci joined in with other “experts” who are now recommending people wear two masks instead of one, calling it “common sense that it likely would be more effective.” Some networks have even touted studies that recommend wearing three masks. 

“So double-masking is ‘just common sense, just common sense!'” Carlson said mocking the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director. “How long are people going to put up with this? Follow the logic. Wouldn’t it just be safer at this point just for people to stop breathing entirely? You wouldn’t get COVID. You kind of get the impression that’s kind of where Tony Fauci may be a few months from now.”

Fauci’s latest position is a far cry from what he originally said about masks on March 8, 2020—that people “should not be walking around with masks.”

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is,” he said at the time. “And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

He later admitted in June that his original advice was due to concern about shortages of N95 and surgical masks for the healthcare community, and his position on masks has continued to evolve.

Carlson wondered why people like Fauci are being listened to at all, calling him a “malignant buffoon.”

The COVID-19 protection guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state masks should be worn “to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19,” in addition to other precautions, like social distancing.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NY Nursing Home Report Reveals Data May Have Been Undercounted 'By as Much as 50 Percent'
Cortney O'Brien
Nancy Mace Reacts After AOC Claims the GOP Turns Blind Eye to Violence
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Senators Reintroduce 20-Week Abortion Ban
Reagan McCarthy
Why Wall Street Is 'Losing Its Mind' Right Now
Leah Barkoukis
'They Should All Be in Jail': Dave Portnoy Blasts Robinhood After Company Restricts Trading on GameStop, AMC, and Others
Leah Barkoukis

'Does Not Make Sense': Chicago Principals Fume After District Leaves Them Out of School Reopening Plan
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular