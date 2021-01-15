What Harvard Students Are Now Demanding Happen to 3 Alumni Who Are Prominent Republicans

Harvard’s cancel culture is just warming up. After Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was given the boot this week from the Harvard Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee, students are now demanding that degrees be revoked from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

According to the petition that’s circulating on campus, the move is in response to them spreading “disinformation and mistrust,” Fox Business reports.

The petition is entitled, “Revoke their Degrees,” and was circulated by four students who attend Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, FOX Business has confirmed. It calls on the university to be “Prepared to take a stand for representative democracy and against violent white supremacy,” by specifically revoking degrees of three Harvard graduates who are supporters of the president: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). All were described as “violent actors” who need to be held accountable for their alleged actions, the petition said. […] The petition argues that a Harvard degree is “a privilege, not a right” and therefore no one is entitled to keep their degree if they violate certain laws and societal norms. Some supporters of the effort have cited Harvard’s decision in 2010 to revoke a degree from a Russian spy, Andrey Bezrukov, as setting a precedent for revoking degrees from Trump associates. (Fox Business)

Though the petition is gaining traction on campus, attorney and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said it would be "illegal and highly immoral to revoke a degree based on constitutionally protected actions..."

The effort comes as thousands of law students and lawyers have signed a petition to get Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley disbarred over objections to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.