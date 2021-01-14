Yang Announces He's Running for NYC Mayor

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced Wednesday he is running for mayor of New York City.

“I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here,” the tech entrepreneur said. “Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart. Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together.”

"We need to launch the largest basic income program in history, invest in a human-centered economy, return to fact-based governance, and create an accessible healthcare system. We need to do all this while enacting accountable and smart policing, building affordable housing, closing our city’s digital divide, modernizing transportation and city services, and more. We will move New York forward – together," he said on his campaign website, reminding voters the Democratic primary is June 22, 2021.

“I’m running for mayor for my two boys, for you, and for every New Yorker,” he said in the video. “Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can all be proud of.”

Yang dropped out of the presidential race nearly one year ago and was asked at the time whether he’d consider running for NYC mayor, which he said he wouldn't rule out. His candidacy lasted longer than other prominent Democrats, including Kamala Harris, who had dropped out in December of 2019.