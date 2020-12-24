Eric Metaxas Has the Perfect Response to Chris Cuomo After He Calls Him 'Anti-Choice'

Progressives like CNN’s Chris Cuomo love to describe abortion in euphemistic terms but at the end of the day, that doesn’t change its reality, which Salem radio host Eric Metaxas pointed out to him in a recent interview.

Going back and forth about how Evangelical Christians could support President Trump, Metaxas initially likened it to having a pilot who is on his fourth wife. While he’d prefer a pilot who’s been married to the same woman for the last 30 years, if he happens to be an “amazing pilot” that’s what matters.

“Sometimes things are complicated,” he said, pointing to the “dramatic choice” between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016. “Most people had a tough choice.”

A lot of people like him were “scared to death” of what a Clinton presidency would mean, he explained, noting that the Democratic Party has shifted too far left in the last few decades.

"It’s not the party that we grew up with, it’s not the party that it was in FDR’s day. It has gone so far Left that, in a way, if you want somebody who let’s say respects the Constitution and is going to appoint originalist judges — not conservative judges — originalist judges who will call balls and strikes, at that point, your only hope is to have a president with the GOP. Now that's a serious issue," he said.

Cuomo brought up President Clinton and how Evangelicals opposed him due to his character flaws.

"If you make it that transactional, I think fundamentally you're making a mistake," Metaxas replied.

"Somebody who really cares about America doesn't just vote self-interest. He votes what's good for America," he added, giving religious freedom as an example. "In a country that no longer prizes religious liberty, you begin to lose all your liberties."

The conversation then pivoted to abortion.

“Do you think Catholics who think abortion is wrong…could ever vote for a pro-abortion candidate? Would they be violating their faith?” Metaxas asked Cuomo.

The host said no “because they live in a secular society and the law respects the choice of people to have reproductive rights”—which Metaxas said was “sophistry.”

"To be accurate, you are anti-choice. You think people should not have a choice of what to do with their body," Cuomo said.

“No, I’m anti-murdering the unborn,” Metaxas shot back.

“By the way, you’re — you happen to be related to somebody who took a stand on this about a year ago,” he continued, pointing to a law his brother signed as governor of New York that legalized third-trimester abortions.

“All New York State did was codify Roe v. Wade. That’s sophistry. That is taking a point and twisting it to upset people of faith. Why do that?”

Metaxas replied, “Because it’s true.”

After debating over when life begins, Cuomo asked him: "Why get behind a man who makes a mockery of your faith?"

"Most people that I know do not think he makes a mockery of our faith," Metaxas replied.