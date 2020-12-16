MSNBC

Cruz Responds to MSNBC Doctor's Advice About COVID-19 Vaccine: 'This Is a Bizarre, Lunatic, Totalitarian Cult'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Cruz Responds to MSNBC Doctor's Advice About COVID-19 Vaccine: 'This Is a Bizarre, Lunatic, Totalitarian Cult'

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other right-leaning critics called out MSNBC medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta after he told viewers that even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, they still should wear masks and avoid travel until at least the summer.

“Just because you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in the middle of an out-of-control pandemic, or that you’re liberated from masks," he said. "Everything still applies until all of us get the two-dose regimen. We don’t think that’s going to happen until June, July.

"We don’t know if just getting the vaccination prevents serious illness, or does it also prevent you from getting infection entirely?" Gupta continued, "meaning you can still get infected with the virus potentially and pass it on to others ... Don’t let your guard down just because you got vaccinated.”

The clip, which was originally flagged by Grabien founder Tom Elliott, drew a number of responses, with Cruz saying it proof of “a bizarre, lunatic, totalitarian cult.”

“It’s not about vaccines or protecting people’s lives,” the Texas Republican added, “it is instead profoundly anti-science, and is only focused on absolute govt control of every aspect of our lives.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) shared a similar sentiment. 

Commentary’s associate editor Noah Rothman predicted the message will “go over like cold soufflé and everyone will pretend it was never said.” 

"Next to no one, at least those without comorbidities or at-risk loved ones, is going to get two shots of the vaccine and behave like it's still 2020," Rothman later said. "If your public messaging strategy is to insist that people who have received two boosts should still distance, wear masks, and avoid social engagements, your messaging strategy is dumb."

Recommended
Why We Fight
Mark Davis

Others were puzzled by the advice and wondered if the vaccine was actually effective. 

Gupta replied that even after he receives the second dose of the vaccine, he will continue to follow all health precautions "until Dr Fauci says otherwise."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Joe Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff Lets Republicans Know How She Really Feels About Them
Julio Rosas

Karl Rove Corrects Stacey Abrams on Georgia Mail-in Ballot Numbers
Leah Barkoukis

Why Ben Stiller Apologized to Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean
Cortney O'Brien

Rush Limbaugh Has an Update on Cancer Battle
Leah Barkoukis

Michigan Legislative Committees Slap Multiple Cities with Election-Related Subpoenas
Beth Baumann
Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign With Senator Perdue Ahead of Runoff Election
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular