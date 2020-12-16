Cruz Responds to MSNBC Doctor's Advice About COVID-19 Vaccine: 'This Is a Bizarre, Lunatic, Totalitarian Cult'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other right-leaning critics called out MSNBC medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta after he told viewers that even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, they still should wear masks and avoid travel until at least the summer.

“Just because you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in the middle of an out-of-control pandemic, or that you’re liberated from masks," he said. "Everything still applies until all of us get the two-dose regimen. We don’t think that’s going to happen until June, July.

"We don’t know if just getting the vaccination prevents serious illness, or does it also prevent you from getting infection entirely?" Gupta continued, "meaning you can still get infected with the virus potentially and pass it on to others ... Don’t let your guard down just because you got vaccinated.”

The clip, which was originally flagged by Grabien founder Tom Elliott, drew a number of responses, with Cruz saying it proof of “a bizarre, lunatic, totalitarian cult.”

“It’s not about vaccines or protecting people’s lives,” the Texas Republican added, “it is instead profoundly anti-science, and is only focused on absolute govt control of every aspect of our lives.”

This is a bizarre, lunatic, totalitarian cult.



It’s not about vaccines or protecting people’s lives—it is instead profoundly anti-science, and is only focused on absolute govt control of every aspect of our lives. https://t.co/ORSgtJoGLZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 16, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) shared a similar sentiment.

First, it was don’t wear a mask.



Then, it was slow the spread.



Then, it was lock everything down.



Then, it was wear a mask.



Then, it was wait for the vaccine.



Now that we have the vaccine, they tell us it’s not going to stop.



Freedom! https://t.co/Vglm8FlDaL — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 15, 2020

Commentary’s associate editor Noah Rothman predicted the message will “go over like cold soufflé and everyone will pretend it was never said.”

This is going to go over like cold soufflé and everyone will pretend it was never said. https://t.co/sg5GapizEQ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 15, 2020

"Next to no one, at least those without comorbidities or at-risk loved ones, is going to get two shots of the vaccine and behave like it's still 2020," Rothman later said. "If your public messaging strategy is to insist that people who have received two boosts should still distance, wear masks, and avoid social engagements, your messaging strategy is dumb."

Others were puzzled by the advice and wondered if the vaccine was actually effective.

The point of the vaccine is supposed to be to get us back to normal. https://t.co/QdkI72y25L — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) December 16, 2020

Do the vaccines work or not? https://t.co/71wZTrNqHE — Dr. Ian Miles Cheong, D.Litt. (@stillgray) December 16, 2020

Gupta replied that even after he receives the second dose of the vaccine, he will continue to follow all health precautions "until Dr Fauci says otherwise."