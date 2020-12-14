The Bombshell Story The New York Times Still Hasn't Informed Its Readers About

Axios published a yearlong investigation last week about an alleged Chinese spy who developed ties to politicians at both the local and national level between 2011 and 2015, including with Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, [Christine] Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official,” Axios reported.

Federal investigators had to step in and give Swalwell a briefing about Fang, after which he “cut off all ties” to her. Nevertheless, she had helped him during his 2014 re-election campaign and placed an intern in his office.

While Swalwell has not been accused of wrongdoing and Fang left the U.S. in 2015, many are calling into question his seat on the Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee on Friday, asking that an investigation be opened immediately into the allegations. And Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said if Democrats keep him on the committee, the GOP “will have to conduct an investigation.”

Swalwell’s office declined to comment for the Axios report “to protect information that might be classified,” but the Democrat later floated the theory that President Trump was behind the story because he’s been critical of him over the years.

There are so many angles to cover about this bombshell story and yet at the time of this writing, The New York Times has still not reported a single one. Even CNN and The Washington Post have touched it.

Noticing this, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer lamented that “journalism is broken.”

The New York Times has yet to inform its readers that Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the Intelligence Committee, had a relationship with a Chinese spy. Journalism is broken. pic.twitter.com/2BCDLEYajy — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 11, 2020