If families in Vermont dare to go to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving they can forget about sending their children back to school next week.

According to Gov. Phil Scott, schools will be adding new questions to daily health checks about how students spent their holiday. Depending on the answer, kids may have to take online classes for a two-week period or quarantine for a week and then get tested for COVID-19. If negative, they can come back.

"We understand how difficult this is, but since we know these types of gatherings have been the cause of so many outbreaks, we've got to do all we can to slow this down," Scott said.

The governor, a “Republican,” thought businesses should require the same of their employees.

“From my standpoint, this is fair warning to those of you who are planning to have gatherings from outside your household for Thanksgiving,” Scott continued. “If you don’t want your kids to have to transition to remote learning and quarantine for a seven-day period, maybe you ought to make other plans.”

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Nov. 9 to 100.86 new cases per day on Nov. 23. Currently, there are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized in the intensive care unit. In addition, 64 people have died from the virus. (Fox News)

Maybe you just aren’t worried about getting the virus. You’re young/healthy, you can work remotely or you just don’t think it’s a big deal. But you never know if you’re going to be the domino that leads to a nursing home outbreak or pushes an entire school to remote learning. 7/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

Unfortunately, we know some will still get together and schools have asked for help. @VTEducation will direct schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings and if the answer is yes, they'll need to go remote for 14 days or 7 days and a test. 9/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

Twitter users couldn't believe the government was essentially asking kids to rat out their family.

So you’re asking the kids to inform on their parents to the government... niiiice!!! How very Orwellian of you... — Rob Bartlett (@rbartleiii) November 25, 2020

I see you’ve been reading Mao’s little red book again. I bet you’re jealous you didn’t think of the cultural revolution first. — Randy (@UomoGentile001) November 25, 2020

Asking kids to turn in their parents is Stasi and KGB level wrong. — Missus Bennet (@poornerves) November 25, 2020