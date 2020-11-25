Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Reacting to Trump's Stock Market Briefing

Reporters were caught on a hot mic after President Trump's very brief press conference on Tuesday discussing the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record 30,000 points.

"Well, thank you very much. I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones industrial average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000," he said. "And that's despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic; I'm very thrilled with what's happened on the vaccine front. That's been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that, and it's having a big effect."

Trump called 30,000 "a sacred number" and congratulated his administration and the American people.

"Nobody thought they'd ever see it. That's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it's the 48th time that we've broken records during the Trump administration, and I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard," he said. "And most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you."

He thanked those in the room and then left without taking questions.

A hot mic from C-SPAN caught the stunned reaction from some reporters over the briefing, which only lasted approximately 80 seconds.

"Well that was weird as sh*t," one commented. Another noted it was "one of the stranger" briefings he had ever seen.