'Your Anti-semitism Is Showing': Biden's Reported Secretary of State Pick Has Angered Some on Left

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not appear to welcome reports that Joe Biden will likely nominate Tony Blinken for secretary of state, according to multiple reports.

Blinken, who got his start at the State Department under the Clinton administration, served under President Obama as former deputy secretary of state.

Breaking News: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken, a defender of global alliances and a close adviser, as secretary of state. https://t.co/IzeynG9AUH — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2020

“So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies,” she said on Twitter, reacting to Axios’s report. “The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice.”

So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice. https://t.co/SLhT3yYc4i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

Blinken, who is Jewish, has reportedly been called a “great diplomat and true friend of Israel" by Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Twitter users were quick to point out what Tlaib's comments truly showed.

Your antisemitism is showing. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) November 23, 2020

That’s your first reaction? Wow, you really are consumed with Jew hatred. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 23, 2020