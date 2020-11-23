Joe Biden

'Your Anti-semitism Is Showing': Biden's Reported Secretary of State Pick Has Angered Some on Left

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 8:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not appear to welcome reports that Joe Biden will likely nominate Tony Blinken for secretary of state, according to multiple reports.

Blinken, who got his start at the State Department under the Clinton administration, served under President Obama as former deputy secretary of state.

“So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies,” she said on Twitter, reacting to Axios’s report. “The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice.”

Blinken, who is Jewish, has reportedly been called a “great diplomat and true friend of Israel" by Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Twitter users were quick to point out what Tlaib's comments truly showed.

