'You Can't Be Serious': Pro-lifers React to Cecile Richards' Now-deleted Tweet About Babies

In a now-deleted tweet, Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, decided to share with her followers how excited she was about Joe Biden’s projected win by noting that ‘Kamala’ will likely become more popular as a name for newborn babies. When she wrote the tweet, Richards was apparently oblivious to how the message would come off given that she ran the nation’s largest abortion provider.

"Excited for all the babies this year who will be named Kamala!" she tweeted on Sunday, before eventually getting the hint and removing the post.

Pro-lifers couldn't believe their eyes.

Apparently former Planned Parenthood president @CecileRichards realized this tweet wasn’t a great look combined with her legacy of 3.8million+ abortions. pic.twitter.com/aGDabdLiQB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 10, 2020

You can’t be serious. You can’t actually be this tone deaf. ????‍?? — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) November 9, 2020

Excited to do what with them? pic.twitter.com/CMqEpmD9gi — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 10, 2020

The cognitive dissonance is strong with this one — Justin L. Marple ?? (@revmarple) November 9, 2020