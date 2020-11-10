Planned Parenthood

'You Can't Be Serious': Pro-lifers React to Cecile Richards' Now-deleted Tweet About Babies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 1:26 PM
  Share   Tweet
'You Can't Be Serious': Pro-lifers React to Cecile Richards' Now-deleted Tweet About Babies

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

In a now-deleted tweet, Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, decided to share with her followers how excited she was about Joe Biden’s projected win by noting that ‘Kamala’ will likely become more popular as a name for newborn babies. When she wrote the tweet, Richards was apparently oblivious to how the message would come off given that she ran the nation’s largest abortion provider. 

"Excited for all the babies this year who will be named Kamala!" she tweeted on Sunday, before eventually getting the hint and removing the post. 

Pro-lifers couldn't believe their eyes.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Secretary Pompeo: 'There Will be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration'
Reagan McCarthy

LATEST: President Trump and Sen. Tillis Projected to Clinch Victory in North Carolina
Reagan McCarthy
Is the Biden Transition Team Already Violating the Logan Act?
Katie Pavlich
'The Apex Predator of the United States Senate': Leader McConnell Unanimously Reelected as Majority Leader
Reagan McCarthy
The Fox News Hot Mic Moment That Has So Many Viewers Enraged
Leah Barkoukis
Did Tucker Carlson Take a Swipe at Other Fox News Hosts During Monologue on Voter Fraud Allegations?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular