Why Bill Maher Called Dems the 'Loser Party'

Comedian Bill Maher surprised Jimmy Kimmel on Monday after he criticized the Democratic Party as the “loser party” for failing to get Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg off the bench when President Obama was in office.

According to The Daily Beast, the comments came after Kimmel praised the HBO host for how he handled the breaking news of Ginsburg’s death to his audience.

“Not like her death was a shock,” Maher replied. “She was 100 and had cancer a million times. She was a great justice but should have quit.”

“The Democratic plan for the Supreme Court was Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t die,” he continued. “And that’s why they’re such a loser party. I vote for them, but they don’t know how to do politics.”

Maher brought up how Obama brought Ginsburg to the Oval Office to “hint” that she should make the decision to retire, but she didn’t listen.

“I mean, as great as she was in many ways, that really put us in a bad place because as I keep trying to say on my show, power begets power.”

“When you lose power, you keep losing it,” Maher added. “That’s where we are now. We lose presidential elections, they appoint justices, now the Supreme Court is 6-to-3, that’s going to go on for a very long time. If the election winds up in the court, who do you think they’re going to go with? We saw what happened with Bush v. Gore. That’s what I mean. You lose power and then you lose it again.”



