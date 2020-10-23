Trump: 'You're the Big Man, I Think'

President Trump managed at several points to bring up the Biden family’s shady foreign business dealings during the final presidential debate, at one point pressing the former vice president to explain to Americans a specific reference in Hunter’s emails about the “big guy.”

The president subtly introduced the topic during a response on coronavirus and how Biden has been hiding in his basement for most of the pandemic. “We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does. He has the ability to lock himself up. I don’t know,” he said. “He’s obviously made a lot of money someplace.”

Then, during a question from moderator Kristen Welker about election interference from foreign adversaries, Trump brought up money the Biden family received from Russia.

“Joe got $3.5 million from Russia and it came through Putin, because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow and it was the mayor of Moscow’s wife," he said. "And you got $3.5 million. Your family got $3.5 million. And someday you’re going to have to explain, why did you get three and a half? I never got any money from Russia. I don’t get money from Russia.”

Biden claimed none of the accusations were true and that he never took “a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

But Trump fired back, and told him he has explaining to do, especially on one reference in Hunter’s emails about a pitch to a Chinese firm where 10 percent would go to the “big guy,” which is allegedly Biden.

“…[T]hey even have a statement that we have to give 10% to the big man. You’re the big man, I think,” Trump said. “I don’t know, maybe you’re not, but you’re the big man, I think. Your son said we have to give 10% to the big man. Joe, what’s that all about? It’s terrible.”

"I don't make money from China. You do. I don't make money from Ukraine. You do... You're the 'big man,' I think. Your son said we have to give 10% to the 'big man.' Joe, what's that all about? It's terrible." pic.twitter.com/UGrLkf0P8I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 23, 2020

Biden pivoted to Trump’s tax returns but was then forced to respond to a question from Welker about whether there was anything “inappropriate or unethical” about Hunter’s work in China and for Ukrainian gas company Burisma while he was vice president.

The former vice president claimed “nothing was unethical” and that regarding Ukraine, the only person who “got in trouble” was Trump, citing his impeachment. Biden also said "my son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China."