Feinstein Caught on Hot Mic Talking About Amy Coney Barrett

If one thing was made clear from Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s hot mic moment during the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett this week, it’s that she has not backed down from her 2017 concerns about ACB's faith.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson highlighted Thursday how the California Democrat “let the mask slip” during a break in the hearing.

“A lot of Democrats are highly, highly hostile to organized religion and a lot of them deeply resent Amy Coney Barrett for her orthodox Catholicism, but they’ve decided not to say anything about it because it’s an election year, so they’re trying to keep it under wraps,” Carlson said. “It’s a political calculation, obviously. But what do they really think? Privately, Democrats are fixated on Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs, we know that in part because today Dianne Feinstein, the senior senator from California, didn’t realize her mic was on and let the mask slip.”

Feinstein can be heard saying Barrett has “been pro-life a long time.”

“So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion,” she added.

After Barrett was appointed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, Feinstein had no qualms about targeting the then-professor for her faith.

“Why is it that so many of us on this side have this very uncomfortable feeling that dogma and law are two different things? And I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different,” Feinstein told Barrett. “And I think, in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern.”

Carlson said those remarks were like a “Mazie Hirono impression” in terms of their “sheer incoherence and stupidity.”

"The big secret in Washington is that a lot of these people dripping with credentials…are actually not very bright," he said.