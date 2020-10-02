Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” Devin O’Malley, the vice president’s press secretary, said in a tweet. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The test results come hours after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were confirmed to have COVID-19. His adviser Hope Hicks also tested positive on Thursday.

Trump tweeted early Friday morning that the two “will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Melania said they are “feeling good” and that she has “postponed all upcoming engagements.”

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she added.

White House physician Sean Conley said President Trump and Melania are “both well at this time.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruptions while recovering,” Conley added.

The president’s schedule has largely been cleared for Friday aside from a phone call about “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”