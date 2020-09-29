Hillary Clinton

Dem Senator on Clinton Advice to Biden: She's 'Flat-out Wrong'

Sep 29, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Last week, President Trump wondered why the press was only asking him about whether he’d respect the results of the election should Joe Biden win, and not pressing Hillary Clinton over her advice to the former vice president in August.

After all, it was Clinton who was adamant Joe Biden not concede the election under any circumstances and Biden himself has said his campaign has more than 600 lawyers ready to mount a fight should the results be close.  

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," Clinton told Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime's "The Circus."

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation, I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” she continued. “We have to have poll workers, and I urge people, who are able, to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places. This is a big organizational challenge, but at least we know more about what they’re going to do.”

It turns out Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin took issue with Clinton’s advice.

“I disagree with Hillary Clinton,” he told George Stephanopoulos. “I think she’s just flat-out wrong.”

“If we are going to maintain a democracy, peaceful transition through an election is the only way to do it,” he said, telling viewers to look to the chaos in Belarus. “We don’t need that in America. Whoever the winner is, if it is clear and legal, that should be announced and the other party should concede.”

Most Popular