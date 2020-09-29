AP Shocked to Discover Basic Christian Principle About Marriage in Report on ACB

Reading the Associated Press’s recent report on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s religious views, it’s evident the wire service knows very little about the Christian faith. One basic biblical concept, in particular, came off as a complete shock, reminiscent of when the media found out Vice President Mike Pence will neither dine alone with a woman who is not his wife nor attend events with alcohol unless she’s by his side.

Are you ready?

The AP warned Tuesday: “Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, has close ties to a charismatic Christian group that holds men are divinely ordained as the ‘head’ of the family.” Gasp!

“Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands,” the story continues.

While it may be news to AP, this concept is central to Christian teaching on marriage. Let's check Ephesians 5:22-33, shall we?

22 Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. 23 For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. 24 Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything. 25 Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her 26 to make her holy, cleansing[a] her by the washing with water through the word, 27 and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless. 28 In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. 29 After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church— 30 for we are members of his body. 31 “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.”[b] 32 This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church. 33 However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.

Readers were quick to point out the absurdity of AP's take.

