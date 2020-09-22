Andrew Cuomo
New Yorkers Painted a Message to de Blasio, Cuomo on Brooklyn Street

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 6:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York City went from a once-bustling, vibrant, and relatively safe place to be to a desolate and depressed, crime-infested metropolis. Who do New Yorkers have to thank for that? Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of course. On Saturday, attendees at a block party in Williamsburg decided to tell them exactly how they feel.

Copying the style in which de Blasio had Black Lives Matter murals painted across streets in each of the boroughs, “F*** Cuomo And De Blasio” was painted by partygoers on a street in Brooklyn.

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F–k Cuomo and de Blasio,’” a person told the New York Post. “The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

City officials with the Department of Transportation were ordered to remove the mural less than 24 hours later. 

Social media users said that it was a sign people are waking up. Let's hope so.

The message to Democratic leaders comes as the Department of Justice designated New York City an "anarchist jurisdiction" along with Seattle and Portland.

Most Popular