'Frauds': Watch What Happened When Biden Thought the Cameras Stopped Rolling During CNN Town Hall

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 7:32 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As we have now repeatedly seen, Democrats don’t seem to take social distancing and mask-wearing all that seriously when they think no one is watching. 

During a CNN town hall event with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Thursday night, the former vice president, who made a point of staying far away from Anderson Cooper during the event, walked over to the host and whispered something in his ear as soon as he thought the cameras were off.

CNN took the social distancing so far that the event was a “drive-in,” with only 35 cars allowed.

"CNN is following all of the local guidelines and restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic," according to the network, "and everybody attending and working the town hall will have their temperatures taken and will answer screening questions."

Viewers skewered the two for being frauds on social media, especially since Biden has pushed the idea of imposing a federal mask mandate.

While some came to Biden and Cooper's defense, arguing that the two men are tested daily, the left has not extended that same understanding when it comes to President Trump. They have repeatedly criticized him for not wearing masks, despite being the most tested person in America, and failing to social distance during the RNC, even though those in contact with him must be tested.

