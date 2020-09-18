'Frauds': Watch What Happened When Biden Thought the Cameras Stopped Rolling During CNN Town Hall

As we have now repeatedly seen, Democrats don’t seem to take social distancing and mask-wearing all that seriously when they think no one is watching.

During a CNN town hall event with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Thursday night, the former vice president, who made a point of staying far away from Anderson Cooper during the event, walked over to the host and whispered something in his ear as soon as he thought the cameras were off.

CNN took the social distancing so far that the event was a “drive-in,” with only 35 cars allowed.

"CNN is following all of the local guidelines and restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic," according to the network, "and everybody attending and working the town hall will have their temperatures taken and will answer screening questions."

Viewers skewered the two for being frauds on social media, especially since Biden has pushed the idea of imposing a federal mask mandate.

Mask-mandate Joe whispering sweet nothings to @andersoncooper. Just didn’t know the cameras were still rolling... pic.twitter.com/o9fPB1n5FH — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 18, 2020

At the outset, Biden told the crowd he'd stay 6 feet away during the town hall.



Watch what happened when he thought the cameras were turned off: pic.twitter.com/RQ0UvHYQTb — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 18, 2020

LOL! @CNN, @AC360, and @JoeBiden are pretend practicing social distancing at tonight’s #CNNTownHall, but watch what happens when they think the cameras are off and you can’t see them anymore!



Frauds! pic.twitter.com/eGeiJHonic — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 18, 2020

While some came to Biden and Cooper's defense, arguing that the two men are tested daily, the left has not extended that same understanding when it comes to President Trump. They have repeatedly criticized him for not wearing masks, despite being the most tested person in America, and failing to social distance during the RNC, even though those in contact with him must be tested.