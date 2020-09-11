'Pro-science' Pelosi Gives Anti-science Explanation For West Coast Fires

'I believe in science' Nancy Pelosi offered a rather anti-science explanation for the wildfires in California during an MSNBC appearance on Thursday.

“Mother earth is angry,” she said. “She’s telling us, whether she’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is … the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

“Mother Earth is angry,” Speaker Pelosi says, discussing wildfires burning in California. “She’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is...the climate crisis is real and has an impact.” pic.twitter.com/ulY4Vwh7AC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2020

A pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party started the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino, California, which has burned more than 10,000 acres.

"CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party," Cal Fire said on Twitter. "Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

Fires are also present in Oregon and Washington. Officials in the Beaver State believe one of the fires may have been set on purpose.

Former President Obama took to Twitter to blame climate change for the fires and tied the issue to the election.