Nancy Pelosi

'Pro-science' Pelosi Gives Anti-science Explanation For West Coast Fires

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 8:29 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Pro-science' Pelosi Gives Anti-science Explanation For West Coast Fires

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

'I believe in science' Nancy Pelosi offered a rather anti-science explanation for the wildfires in California during an MSNBC appearance on Thursday.

“Mother earth is angry,” she said. “She’s telling us, whether she’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is … the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

A pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party started the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino, California, which has burned more than 10,000 acres

"CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party," Cal Fire said on Twitter. "Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

Fires are also present in Oregon and Washington. Officials in the Beaver State believe one of the fires may have been set on purpose. 

Former President Obama took to Twitter to blame climate change for the fires and tied the issue to the election.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Leo Terrell Blasts 'The View' Co-host For Claiming Black Trump Supporters Are Props
Leah Barkoukis
Remembering 9-11 and Honoring Heroes
Thomas P. Kilgannon
No Joke: Al Sharpton Actually Didn't Say Something Totally Idiotic About Law Enforcement
Matt Vespa

Total Meltdown: Biden Aide Can't Answer Bret Baier's Questions In Disastrous Interview
Matt Vespa
March for Life Reveals Theme of 2021 Event
Bronson Stocking

How One 'Survivor Tree' Tells the Story of American Fortitude After 9/11
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular