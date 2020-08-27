Tucker Carlson

Why the Left Is Trying to Get Tucker Carlson Off the Air...Again

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 8:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has arguably become the most important voice on cable news for being unafraid of telling Americans the truth about what is happening in the country, which is exactly why the Left tries to get him off the air time and time again.

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it. People in charge in Wisconsin from the governor on down refused to enforce the law,” Carlson said during Wednesday's program. “They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

The Left's objection, however, came when the host asked, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

Carlson was referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting two Antifa rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after being attacked (my colleagues at RedState evaluate whether the incident was self-defense). According to police, he traveled approximately 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Ill., to join others in 'protecting' Kenosha.

“So what does that amount to? We’re unsure,” Carlson said. “A court will decide if what you just saw qualifies as self-defense.”

#FireTuckerCarlson quickly began trending.

Carlson was not justifying murder in his statement, which is clear even without the full context of his comments. Those on the right quickly came to his defense.

Most Popular