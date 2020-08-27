Why the Left Is Trying to Get Tucker Carlson Off the Air...Again

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has arguably become the most important voice on cable news for being unafraid of telling Americans the truth about what is happening in the country, which is exactly why the Left tries to get him off the air time and time again.

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it. People in charge in Wisconsin from the governor on down refused to enforce the law,” Carlson said during Wednesday's program. “They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

The Left's objection, however, came when the host asked, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

Tucker Carlson: "So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would." pic.twitter.com/5Mm4L4Qejv — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) August 27, 2020

Carlson was referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting two Antifa rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after being attacked (my colleagues at RedState evaluate whether the incident was self-defense). According to police, he traveled approximately 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Ill., to join others in 'protecting' Kenosha.

“So what does that amount to? We’re unsure,” Carlson said. “A court will decide if what you just saw qualifies as self-defense.”

#FireTuckerCarlson quickly began trending.

If they don't take action after this, every one of Fox News's executives, directors, and advertisers is complicit in Tucker Carlson's racist, murderous rants. https://t.co/YbT8as1kHg — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson : "How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?"



Kyle Howard Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Carlson is justifying his fatal actions. pic.twitter.com/U9CpivebHi — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020

Any advertisers who continue to support @TuckerCarlson after this are complicit in condoning lawlessness and vigilantism. This is so far past acceptable it’s shocking. #FireTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/sDcyCmrchb — ken olin (@kenolin1) August 27, 2020

Carlson was not justifying murder in his statement, which is clear even without the full context of his comments. Those on the right quickly came to his defense.

Tucker Carlson is under attacking for saying that the violence happening is expected.



OF COURSE.



Reporting what is happening isn’t endorsing the violence.



Read the full transcript. pic.twitter.com/2NTBmxWUQZ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson isn’t justifying the shootings in Kenosha unless you struggle with severe comprehension problems and/or intend only to make bad faith interpretations.



He’s describing why these things happen. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

The radical Left is trying to take down Tucker Carlson again because nobody on TV exposes them to the extent that he does. He pointed out what everyone knows: When “leaders” cede control of our streets to the mob, chaos ensues. Cities burn. And people die. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 27, 2020

The Left wants to cancel Tucker Carlson (again) because he made some completely correct observations about the anarchy in our streets. We need to drown out their impotent whining by supporting the only guy on cable news who tells the unvarnished truth. #IStandWithTuckerCarlson — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 27, 2020