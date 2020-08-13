Mispronouncing Kamala's Name Is Racist...Until Biden Does It

Fox News's Tucker Carlson made an unforgivable sin this week to the left while he was discussing Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate. He mispronounced her name.

Former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein made a point of correcting him, saying he should get it right “out of respect for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is actually kind of a bare minimum.”

Other outlets were more blunt, saying the mispronunciation amounted to racism.

“The failure to correctly pronounce Harris’ name — especially among those whose jobs it is to know — is just a racist dog whistle being used to belittle Harris, who is Black and Indian-American,” screeched Refinery29.

The Washington Post had a piece on how disrespectful it was and CNN even had an entire segment on it.

Taking all that into account, Carlson addressed the criticism on his program Wednesday evening saying that "any criticism of Kamala Harris is immoral, anyone who so much as mispronounces her name is a racist, that’s what they're telling you."

That's not the end of the story, of course. Biden did the very same thing this week, mispronouncing his own running mate's name.

Showing the clip, Carlson burst into laughter.

“It’s just too awesome! Just when you think darkness is descending, old Joe Biden shows up, and the sun begins to rise. Rescued again by Joe Biden. Thank you, Joe. What a bigot.”