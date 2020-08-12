David Daleiden Explains Why Harris Is the 'Greatest Threat to Civil Rights' in US History

The Center for Medical Progress’s David Daleiden, who helped expose Planned Parenthood’s harvesting and sale of fetal body parts in 2015, spoke out Tuesday night after Joe Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

“Lots of people are asking me what I think of the news tonight,” he said on Twitter. “[Kamala Harris] is the greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen. I know because she had my home raided for speaking the truth about her political patrons at Planned Parenthood.”

In 2016, as Attorney General of California, Harris was behind the raid of his apartment, in which authorities seized a laptop and several hard drives that contained the videos he filmed as part of his expose of Planned Parenthood. Some of the confiscated drives contained “some very damning footage that has yet to be released to the public,” he said at the time.

A May 13, 2020 statement announcing CMP and Daleiden were suing Harris, Planned Parenthood, and California Attorney General Becerra for violating his civil rights, explains that Harris was doing the abortion giant’s bidding.

Beginning under the leadership of now-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the California Attorney General’s office targeted Daleiden’s speech under the video recording law at the urging of Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation, and StemExpress, a fetal tissue procurement company with deep ties to the professional abortion industry. While running for U.S. Senate, Harris had a secret in-person meeting with Planned Parenthood executives in Los Angeles, including witnesses in her investigation, to discuss issues in the investigation as part of Planned Parenthood’s political agenda in California. Two weeks later, Daleiden’s home was raided by the California Department of Justice. California DOJ reports reveal that they were instructed by Planned Parenthood’s attorney Beth Parker, a defendant in the lawsuit, to seize “the computers used to produce the videos.” Last year, Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation attempted to intervene in the Attorney General’s prosecution of Daleiden to dictate how he would be allowed to present his defense. The California recording law includes an absolute protection for recordings made for the purpose of gathering evidence of violent crimes, and Planned Parenthood and NAF wanted to block off any evidence or testimony that would reveal criminality in their fetal tissue programs. (CMP)

Pro-lifers were quick to recall Harris's abuse of power as California AG after the announcement.

Will any journo do a story of how Kamala Harris, AG of CA, raided the home of David Daleiden and seized his hard drives bc he investigated Planned Parenthood, a donor to AG.



They say to hell with equality under the law. We stand to fight for exactly that.