How Blue Lives Matter NYC Is Continuing to Fight for Police, Even Amid Their Vilification

As the vilification of police intensifies, supporters often push back with the phrase, "Blue Lives Matter." What many people don't realize, however, is that there is a nonprofit behind that name, which for more than five years has been dedicated to helping officers and their families through their most trying times.

After attending the funeral for NYPD Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, who were ambushed in their patrol car in 2014, Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joseph Imperatrice wondered how people could be united after such tragic events. To continue reading, join Townhall VIP. Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting.