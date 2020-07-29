USDA Has Possible Explanation for Those Mysterious Seeds from China People Are Receiving in Mail

Is China undertaking an agricultural war against the U.S. or is this whole sketchy seed business just one big scam?
Americans in every state have reported being sent unsolicited seeds in the mail that appear to be coming from China.
The concern is that the seeds could be invasive species that “wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops,” state agriculture officials in Virginia told CBS.
Residents who receive the mysterious seeds are being urged to report the packages to local officials and not plant them.
While the USDA is investigating, at this time, the agency believes the mysterious seeds may just be a scam.
“At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” a statement said. “USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”
Let’s hope so because some people planted them already.