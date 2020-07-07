Why Civil Rights Activist Is Encouraging the Left to Go to Mexico

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center, proposed leftists who are fighting for the defunding of police should pack up and move to Mexico to see what living in a police-free world actually looks like.

Speaking to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Woodson said their fight is more about anarchy.

“The left has abandoned all pretense of really fighting for social justice for blacks," he said. "This is an assault on this nation, it's promoting anarchy. If they want a police-free state, they should move to Mexico ... where citizens have to arm themselves as vigilantes to protect themselves against the gangsters. Is that what they want for America?”

Woodson pointed out that while Black Lives Matter argues racism is the reason for black deaths in America, many of the people in charge in this country are black.

"Black Lives Matter they are not answering the question that if racism were the single culprit, why are Black children and Black people being destroyed and institutions run by their own people? The goal of the civil rights movement was to put black folks in position so they could improve the lot of their own people -- but where are the civil rights leaders in the black caucus when statues of Frederick Douglass are being torn down?" he asked.

"Lower income blacks are just collateral damage for their efforts to demean and destroy these civic institutions in this country," Woodson argued.