NYPD Cops Targeted in Post-curfew Attack

In New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused help from the National Guard, violence and unrest are still prevalent and NYPD officers are increasingly becoming targets.

During an attack that took place nearly four hours after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, an officer was stabbed in the neck at random, causing a struggle in which two more officers were shot.

VIDEO: OFFICER SHOT IN BROOKLYN

Video via @CPConrad



pic.twitter.com/s03N862Y1g — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 4, 2020

NEW: @NYPDDetectives release photo of the knife used in the attack on an NYPD officer. pic.twitter.com/a8vLpGqmfn — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 4, 2020

"That officer was stabbed in the left side of his neck, thank God, missing an artery," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, calling it a "completely cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer."

The officers who were shot were hit in the hand and were taken to a local hospital.

Nearby officers later heard the gunshots and responded to find the suspect brandishing a gun, which police said was likely taken from an officer. The suspect was shot multiple times at the scene later described by Shea as "chaotic." He added that 22 shell casings were recovered following the incident. (Fox News)

"I think we are all fed up with what we're seeing and many levels. This violence has to stop," Shea said.

Elsewhere in the city, a traffic agent was hit by a car.

BREAKING: West 96 St and Columbus, Traffic agent struck by a vehicle, driver now fled into Central Park. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 4, 2020

Manhattan | W 96th St and Columbus Ave.

Traffic agent struck by a truck, aided is awake and breathing at this time. Male suspect fled on foot and taken into custody at W 94th St and West Dr. — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) June 4, 2020

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch blamed the protests' anti-police rhetoric for the attacks on law enforcement.

"Are we surprised? Are we surprised we're here in the hospital again. Did we doubt because of the rhetoric we're hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that's storming our streets, are we surprised that we got this call? I'm not. We said it's going to happen," he said.