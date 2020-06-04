New York City

NYPD Cops Targeted in Post-curfew Attack

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2020 8:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
NYPD Cops Targeted in Post-curfew Attack

Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

In New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused help from the National Guard, violence and unrest are still prevalent and NYPD officers are increasingly becoming targets. 

During an attack that took place nearly four hours after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, an officer was stabbed in the neck at random, causing a struggle in which two more officers were shot. 

"That officer was stabbed in the left side of his neck, thank God, missing an artery," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, calling it a "completely cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer."

The officers who were shot were hit in the hand and were taken to a local hospital. 

Nearby officers later heard the gunshots and responded to find the suspect brandishing a gun, which police said was likely taken from an officer. The suspect was shot multiple times at the scene later described by Shea as "chaotic." He added that 22 shell casings were recovered following the incident. (Fox News)

"I think we are all fed up with what we're seeing and many levels. This violence has to stop," Shea said.

Elsewhere in the city, a traffic agent was hit by a car. 

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch blamed the protests' anti-police rhetoric for the attacks on law enforcement. 

"Are we surprised? Are we surprised we're here in the hospital again. Did we doubt because of the rhetoric we're hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that's storming our streets, are we surprised that we got this call? I'm not. We said it's going to happen," he said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What Caused a Progressive Reporter to Go Off On the Entire Lefty Media World During George Floyd Unrest
Matt Vespa
The Thought Police Are Out in Full Force, Demanding Compliance
Guy Benson

The New York Times Succumbs to Pressure About the Tom Cotton Op-ed They Ran; Update: Cotton Responds
Cortney O'Brien
Three Young Women Deemed Racist for Cleaning Up Graffiti in DC
Cortney O'Brien

Drew Brees Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Flag Remarks, Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Explains What's Wrong With That
Cortney O'Brien
Colorado Judge Upholds Subpoena Compelling Hickenlooper's Testimony in Front of Ethics Commission
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular